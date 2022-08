News From Law.com

After an hours-long meeting on Tuesday, a divided state bar committee failed to agree on whether to continue immediate work on a pathway for law school students to become lawyers without passing the bar exam. Members of the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the California Bar Exam will now return next month to see if they can find middle ground on an issue that has generally split commissioners between two camps.

California

August 16, 2022, 7:58 PM