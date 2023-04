News From Law.com

Judge Shirley Troutman, a crucial swing vote since her confirmation to the New York Court of Appeals 15 months ago, is in line to make history as the state's first Black chief judge. But so too would her colleague, Court of Appeals Judge Rowan Wilson, who's also on the shortlist of seven finalists for the prestigious post that was vacated by Janet DiFiore in August 2022.

New York

April 04, 2023, 3:00 PM

