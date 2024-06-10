Attorneys from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have stepped in to represent L. Perrigo Company, PBM Nutritionals LLC and Perrigo Company PLC in a pending antitrust class action. The action was filed April 22 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Durrette Arkema Gerson & Gill PC, Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, and Spector Roseman & Kodroff. The court action accuses Gerber of entering an anticompetitive agreement with Perrigo granting the infant formula manufacturer a 'first right' to Gerber’s excess capacity which allowed Perrigo to block competition, resulting in the artificial inflation of prices for the store-brand infant formula. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, is 3:24-cv-00295, Conry, et al v. Gerber Products Company, et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 10, 2024, 5:59 PM