Sarah E. Rawls and Katherine T. Powell of Butler Snow have stepped in to represent Camping World Holdings, an outdoor and camping gear retailer, in a pending consumer class action related to alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case was filed Feb. 12 in Alabama Northern District Court by Methvin, Terrell, Yancey, Stephens & Miller; Greenwald Davidson Radbil; and Paronich Law on behalf of individuals who contend to have received marketing messages from the defendant despite being enrolled on the national do-not-call registry. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Staci G. Cornelius, is 4:24-cv-00171, Conrad v. Camping World Holdings Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 13, 2024, 8:42 AM