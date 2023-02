Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jenner & Block on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty class action against Nissan to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective GPS system in the 2020 Infiniti QX80, was filed by Jaszczuk PC. The case is 1:23-cv-00694, Conrad Roofing of Illinois Inc. v. Nissan North America Inc.

Automotive

February 03, 2023, 8:11 PM