Erin Hanson of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The action was filed Oct. 30 in California Southern District Court by the McMillan Law Group on behalf of the purchaser of a certified pre-owned 2020 Jeep Gladiator vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson, is 3:23-cv-01997, Conoway v. FCA US, LLC.

December 14, 2023, 8:29 AM

