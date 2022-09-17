Who Got The Work

David S. Fryman of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for CSL Plasma Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by attorney Michael J. Bruzzese on behalf of a former receptionist. The plaintiff, who is white, claims that she was discriminated against and treated less favorably than employees of color. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone, is 2:22-cv-01131, Cononie v. CSL Plasma, Inc.

Pennsylvania

September 17, 2022, 12:41 PM