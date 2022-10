New Suit

ConocoPhillips, a Houston-based refinery producing natural gases, sued an anonymous defendant on Wednesday in Alaska District Court. The suit, brought by in-house counsel, alleges that ConocoPhillips intended to donate $25,000 to the ANCSA Regional Association, but instead transferred the money to an unknown third party due to fraudulent wire instructions. The case is 3:22-cv-00230, ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. v. Doe.

Energy

October 19, 2022, 6:52 PM