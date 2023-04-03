New Suit - Employment

Arizona State University and the Arizona Board of Regents were sued Monday in Arizona District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by Ekstrand & Ekstrand, accuses the defendants of retaliation and wrongful termination of women’s lacrosse coach Courtney Connor after she complained of gender inequity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The complaint also contends that the defendants created a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00550, Connor v. Arizona State University et al.

Education

April 03, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Courtney Connor

Plaintiffs

Ekstrand & Ekstrand LLP

defendants

Arizona State University

Arizona Board of Regents

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination