New Suit

Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company, was hit with a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler on behalf of former Deutsche Bank trader Matthew Connolly, seeks redress for Deutsche Bank’s actions in making material misstatements to the Department of Justice in connection with a LIBOR pricing criminal case in which Connolly was exonerated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09811, Connolly v. Deutsche Bank AG.