Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowen, Radabaugh & Milton on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware and security systems, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over a fire arising from an allegedly faulty toaster, was filed by Nesi & Associates on behalf of Walter Connolly. The case is 2:23-cv-10333, Connolly v. Black & Decker (U.S.), Inc.