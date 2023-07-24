New Suit - Trademark

Jewelry care company Connoisseurs Products, which sells a cleaning pen under the name 'Diamond Dazzle Stik,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Fresh Finest LLC on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios, accuses the defendant of selling a knockoff cleaning pen on Amazon under the name 'Diamond Glitz Stik.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11649, Connoisseurs Products Corp. v. Fresh Finest LLC.

July 24, 2023, 8:11 PM

