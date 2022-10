New Suit - Employment

Bristol-Myers Squibb and AllSource PPS were hit with a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The action was filed by Console Mattiaci Law on behalf of Michael Conners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06013, Conners v. AllSource PPS Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 11, 2022, 2:07 PM