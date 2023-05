Removed To Federal Court

Williams-Sonoma on Thursday removed a telemarketing class action to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Kuhn Raslavich PA, alleges that the defendant sent automatic sales calls to consumers without their consent in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Williams-Sonoma is represented by Mark Migdal & Hayden. The case is 0:23-cv-60986, Conneran v. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Marilyn Conneran

defendants

Williams-Sonoma, Inc

defendant counsels

Mark Migdal & Hayden

nature of claim: 890/