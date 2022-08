Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Monday removed a consumer class action against 1-800 Contacts Inc. to Florida Southern District Court for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The suit was filed by Kuhn Raslavich PA on behalf of individuals who received an automated telephonic sales call from the defendant without having given prior consent. The case is 0:22-cv-61518, Conneran v. 1-800 Contacts, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 15, 2022, 6:19 PM