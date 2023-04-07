New Suit - Employment

Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, was sued Friday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, alleging workplace harassment and retaliation in response to concerns raised about processes used by the plaintiff in his role as an operational risk analysis in the banking industry, was filed by Ballon, Stoll, Bader & Nadler on behalf of Jermaine Conner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02653, Conner v. Citigroup, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jermaine Conner

Plaintiffs

Ballon Stoll Bader And Nadler, P.c.

defendants

Citigroup, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination