Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Roetzel & Andress on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Joann Stores to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Tabor Law Firm on behalf of Christine Conner and James Conner. The case is 1:22-cv-02011, Conner et al. v. Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 13, 2022, 2:46 PM