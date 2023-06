Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Cox Communications California, an internet and streaming provider, to California Southern District Court. The complaint, for claims of unpaid overtime wages and wrongful termination, was filed by Hogue & Belong on behalf of a former sales manager of 13 years. The case is 3:23-cv-01062, Connell v. Cox Communications California, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 07, 2023, 6:38 PM

