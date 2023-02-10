Connecticuts Trantolos Take Long Island | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Expansion into the Empire State for one of Connecticut's most recognized personal injury firms has begun. Brothers Keith and Scott Trantolo of the firm Trantolo & Trantolo said their new offices in Riverhead and Melville, Long Island, have been open since last August, and they are geared toward assisting clients who might otherwise seek representation in Manhattan. The Trantolos said the market is open for them to pick up a share of the personal injury business, amid breakups, consolidations and population shifts.

Connecticut

February 10, 2023, 2:02 PM