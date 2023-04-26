Connecticut Supreme Court Wont Expand Supervisor Definition ...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court has disagreed with a plaintiff who wanted to expand the term "supervisor" to include employees who can't take "tangible employment actions," but who can exert control over the day-to-day conditions of a subordinate's work. In an employment discrimination case, the plaintiff argued that the term "supervisor," as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court, was too narrow under the Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act, but the state Supreme Court disagreed.

