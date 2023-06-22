Connecticut Supreme Court Takes on Novel Interpretation of S...

News From Law.com

After getting shot down three times, the defendant prevailed in the Connecticut Supreme Court in a worker's compensation case, which reversed the judgment of the Appellate Court that ordered the town to accept a claim by a firefighter for heart and hypertension benefits. Not all the Connecticut Supreme Court Justices were on board with Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson's majority opinion. Justice Steven D. Ecker dissented, and criticized the court's acceptance of the novel argument put forward by the defendants.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 3:48 PM

nature of claim: /