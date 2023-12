News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court determined a Connecticut town's tax on vehicles owned and registered in Massachusetts was not unconstitutional. On appeal, the parties disputed whether the dormant clause of the U.S. Constitution prevents the town Somers, Connecticut, from taxing the Massachusetts vehicles that leave and return to Somers each day, the opinion said.

Transportation & Logistics

December 15, 2023, 6:23 PM

nature of claim: /