Connecticut Supreme Court Divided on Interpretation of Elect...

The Connecticut Supreme Court was divided on the interpretation of an election law, but affirmed the trial court's ruling—that election officials had not fully adhered to statutory requirements during the mayoral election in West Haven, but the results were not seriously in doubt. Barry Lee Cohen, Republican mayoral candidate, challenged the results of the 2021 election against Democratic Nancy Rossi and West Haven election officials, pursuant to General Statutes § 9 -328.

June 16, 2023, 10:20 AM

