News From Law.com

Attorney General William Tong announced the first $42.8 million payment to Connecticut from the Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. opioid settlement on Tuesday. Tong led negotiations with 52 states and territories to secure the $26 billion settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson Pharmaceutical and AmerisourceBergen Corp. The settlement was announced in July of 2021.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 23, 2022, 11:46 AM