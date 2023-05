News From Law.com

Wallingford-based personal injury attorney Mark Carbutti was sentenced to 15 months in prison, with two years of supervised release for tax evasion, the U.S. State Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced. U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala also ordered Carbutti to repay $750,180 in taxes, interest and penalties.

Connecticut

May 18, 2023, 4:36 PM

nature of claim: /