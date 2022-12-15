Connecticut Justice Says Majoritys Decision Will Make It Imp...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court reversed in part the trial court's judgment in a child sexual assault case, and ordered a new trial on the count of sexual assault. Two judges concurred and dissented in part. The defendant Joseph V., represented by Megan L. Wade of Sexton & Company, argued that each count was duplicitous because each count was a single violation of the statute, but evidence at the trial presented multiple incidents, which led to the jury to find him guilty without a unanimous agreement on which incident occurred, the opinion said.

Connecticut

December 15, 2022, 1:51 PM