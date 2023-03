News From Law.com

Attorneys at Waters Kraus & Paul and Christopher Meisenkothen of Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen secured a $20 million jury verdict in a mesothelioma case in Bridgeport Superior Court. Counsel for the plaintiffs stated that this is the highest asbestos verdict in Connecticut history. In addition, this was the first time the defendants, Vanderbilt Minerals and DAP, were held liable in court, counsel for the plaintiffs said.

Connecticut

March 14, 2023, 4:52 PM