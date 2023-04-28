Connecticut Jury Awards $8.5M in Wrongful-Death Suit—Read ...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut jury awarded a plaintiff $8.5 million in the Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday in a wrongful death lawsuit against Orthopaedic Sports Specialists PC. Koskoff, Koskoff and Bieder filed the lawsuit on behalf of Linda Sobin, administrator of the estate of Peter Sobin, in 2017. The complaint alleged the private surgical practice failed to treat and diagnose a blood clot after a routine knee replacement surgery, which led to his death from a pulmonary embolism two weeks after his surgery at 61 years old.

