Connecticut Judge Denies Class Action Certification Against ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Connecticut has denied a motion to certify a class action against Cigna Health Insurance, citing lack of evidence of commonality and predominance. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley for the District of Connecticut determined in a July 6 opinion, that the plaintiffs' bid for class certification, over allegations that Cigna violated ERISA, arising from Cigna's third-party vendor CareCentrix in securing and providing medical benefits, failed under Rules 23(a) and 23(b).

July 17, 2023, 2:10 PM

nature of claim: /