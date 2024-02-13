Connecticut High Court Says Voluntary Retirees Not Entitled ...

News From Law.com

Three firefighters claimed that they were entitled to a pension that reflected a retroactive wage increase because they retired during contract negotiations between their employer and the union. The Supreme Court disagreed. The trial court agreed with the plaintiffs' breach-of-contract claims, but on appeal, the defendants, Meriden and the Meriden Municipal Pension Board, argued that the trial court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction and the plaintiffs were not entitled to a pension recalculation, court records show.

Connecticut

February 13, 2024, 4:18 PM

