Cigna subsidiary, Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. sued Judith Mae Mayberg and other defendants Monday in Florida Southern District Court alleging breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, seeks to recover over $300,000 in monthly life-contingent payments that were not due and owing under the terms of an executed annuity contract. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21461, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company v. Mayberg et al.

April 18, 2023, 5:29 AM

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Aviva A. Fistel

Does 1-10

Joseph Isac Mayberg

Judith Mae Mayberg

Menachem Mendel Mayberg

Miriam Friedfertig

Scheur Zalman Mayberg

Shalom Douber Mayberg

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract