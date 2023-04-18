Cigna subsidiary, Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. sued Judith Mae Mayberg and other defendants Monday in Florida Southern District Court alleging breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, seeks to recover over $300,000 in monthly life-contingent payments that were not due and owing under the terms of an executed annuity contract. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21461, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company v. Mayberg et al.
Health Care
April 18, 2023, 5:29 AM