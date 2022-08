News From Law.com

Wiggin and Dana secured a $500 million victory for Kuwaiti ambassador Marafi Sadiq after almost five years of navigating jurisdiction in multiple countries, a plethora of defendants and alleged paternity fraud. Hind El Achchabi, Sadiq's ex-wife and the defendant, allegedly lied to him before and during their marriage that he was the father of her son, and later allegedly lied about the paternity of her daughter as well, according to a court document.

Connecticut

August 11, 2022, 4:22 PM