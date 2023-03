News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer of the District of Connecticut partially granted and partially denied defendants Edgewell Personal Care Brands, Edgewell Personal Care and Sun Pharmaceuticals' motion to dismiss the putative class action lawsuit brought against them by plaintiffs who alleged they bought "Banana Boat" sunscreen products without knowing they were contaminated with benzene.

Connecticut

March 17, 2023, 5:49 PM

