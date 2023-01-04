Connecticut Attorney General Appoints Eileen Meskill as Depu...

News From Law.com

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong appointed Eileen Meskill as deputy attorney general. Meskill replaces Margaret Q. Chapple, who is set to retire after 30 years working at the Office of the Attorney General, and four years as deputy attorney general. Meskill is the associate attorney general and chief of the Division of Government Administration. She oversees the Office of the Attorney General's Child Support & Collections, Infrastructure & Economic Development and Special Litigation sections.

