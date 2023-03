News From Law.com

A Connecticut appeals court ruled against a law firm, affirming a lower court's decision to vacate a decree awarding the firm nearly $100,000 in attorney fees. In a March 28 opinion, the Connecticut Appellate Court affirmed the Superior Court's order vacating the Probate Court's decision to award defendant Harlow Adams & Friedman $97,979.60 in connection with the administration of an estate, of which plaintiff attorney Frank Sacramone Jr. was the administrator.

March 28, 2023, 11:14 AM

