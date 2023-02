Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibbons on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cigna, the health insurer, and L3Harris Corporation to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Dr. Michael J. Conn, accuses the defendants of filing to reimburse Conn for rendered abdominal wall reconstruction surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-01077, Conn, MD v. Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company et al.