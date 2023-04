Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Select Portfolio Servicing and U.S. Bank to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Todd S. Dion on behalf of Michael S. Conley. The case is 1:23-cv-10785, Conley v. Select Portfolio Servicing et al.

Real Estate

April 12, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael S Conley

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Todd S. Dion

defendants

Select Portfolio Servicing

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Collateral Trust Trustee of Firstkey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action