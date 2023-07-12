New Suit - Contract Class Action

Fordham University was hit with a breach-of-contract class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the university's failure to provide in-person and on campus services during the spring 2020 semester. The complaint, filed by Leeds Brown Law on behalf of individuals who paid tuition and/or mandatory fees to attend Fordham, contends that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Fordham failed to provide access to its facilities, such as labs, libraries, technologies, classroom instruction and etc., from March 9, 2020 until the end of the semester. The suit further contends that as a result of the semester's course work being moved to online learning only, the contracted services that the students paid for and were guaranteed were not allocated, thus unjustly enriching Fordham. The suit seeks a return of the prorated portion of the spring 2020 semester tuition and mandatory fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05962, Conley et al v. Fordham University.

Education

July 12, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Cooper Conley

on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated

Leeds Brown Law

defendants

Fordham University

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract