New Suit

Gibbons filed a lawsuit stemming from alleged fraudulent transfers Tuesday in Colorado District Court targeting K8Edw Ltd. and Tyler Wood. The suit, which names Mark. B. Conlan as receiver, seeks to recover funds in connection with an underlying Ponzi scheme. Mediatrix Capital is named as receivership defendant. The Securities and Exchange Commission appears as receivership plaintiff. The case is 1:22-cv-02602, Conlan, Receiver v. K8Edw Limited et al.

Government

October 04, 2022, 6:01 PM