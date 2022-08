New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Gibbons, seeks to void certain transactions by Mediatrix Capital and other defendants who were involved in an alleged Ponzi scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02246, Conlan v. Guardian Group et al.

August 31, 2022, 7:39 PM