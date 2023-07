New Suit - Trade Secrets

Barley Snyder filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Conklin Media. The complaint brings claims against former Conklin COO Joshua Eberly and Peter Landis for allegedly misappropriating confidential information to form competitor Eberly Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02555, Conklin Media LLC v. Eberly et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 03, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Conklin Media LLC

Plaintiffs

Barley Snyder

defendants

Eberly Holdings LLC

Joshua Eberly

Peter Landis

