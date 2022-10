Who Got The Work

Estelle K. McGrath of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Matthew Sentner in a pending defamation lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 17 in Pennsylvania Western District Court pro se by Michael Coniker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:22-cv-01184, Coniker et al v. Monfortoh et al.