Who Got The Work

Adam M. Shienvold of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Francis D. Wymard of William J. Ferren & Associates have stepped in as defense counsel to William A. McCafferty and Bishop Jeffrey Monfortoh in a pending defamation lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 17 in Pennsylvania Western District Court pro se by Michael Coniker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:22-cv-01184, Coniker et al v. Monfortoh et al.

Pennsylvania

September 29, 2022, 11:06 AM