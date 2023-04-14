Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against haircare products seller Madison Reed Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the company of storing biometric data of customers who use its online virtual hair color and makeup tool without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act. The case is 2:23-cv-02823, Conidi v. Madison Reed, Inc. et al.

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Conidi

defendants

Does

Madison Reed, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct