Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cullen and Dykman on Friday removed a lawsuit against American Express and Webster Bank to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Heller, Horowitz & Feit on behalf of Congregation Rechovos, which alleges unauthorized account withdrawals. The case is 1:23-cv-05198, Congregation Rechovos v. Webster Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 07, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Congregation Rechovos

defendants

American Express Company

Webster Bank

defendant counsels

Cullen and Dykman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract