Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Davis & Gilchrist on behalf of Congregation Albert of Albuquerque, New Mexico, accuses the bank of negligently allowing unauthorized transactions and fund withdrawals from the plaintiff's accounts. The case is 1:22-cv-00860, Congregation Albert of Albuquerque, NM v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.