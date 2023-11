News From Law.com

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan on his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education (GRACE) Commission, as announced by Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp. All Georgians will benefit from Mr. Buchanan's service on the commission, which was established in 2019.

November 02, 2023, 10:20 AM

