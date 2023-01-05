News From Law.com

The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Georgia Inspector General Scott F. McAfee on his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a superior court judge for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit, covering Fulton County.Judge McAfee will be well served by his nine years of experience in the legal profession and public service, including prior service as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and as an assistant district attorney for the Atlanta Circuit.

Georgia

January 05, 2023, 10:07 AM