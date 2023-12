News From Law.com

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to Alice E. Benton of Benton Law in Atlanta on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a superior court judge for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit, covering Fulton County. Judge Benton will be well served by her 29 years of experience in the legal profession, with a primary focus on family law and divorce cases.

Georgia

December 20, 2023, 6:30 AM

nature of claim: /