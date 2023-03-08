Who Got The Work

Dollar General and members of its board of directors have turned to attorneys Steven A. Riley, Elizabeth O. Gonser and Trey McGee of Riley & Jacobson to fight a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 20 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Bramlett Law Offices and Lowey Dannenberg PC on behalf of Brent Conforti, accuses the company's board of ignoring repeat OSHA violations and permitting hazardous working conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00059, Conforti v. Owen et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 08, 2023, 7:45 AM